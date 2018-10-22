Monday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! It’s down right cold this morning as we start as we start out in the low 40s and even a few 30s!! This afternoon is going to be lovely with partly cloudy skies and highs topping out into the low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy with temps in the low 60s this evening. Lows tonight will be in the mid 50s.
Skies will be mostly cloudy for your Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 70s.
Rain will move in on Thursday as an area of low pressure passes us to the south. This will cool us down with highs in the mid to low 60s for Thursday and Friday.
We’ll be sunny into next weekend with highs low 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.
