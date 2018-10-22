Monday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! It’s down right cold this morning as we start as we start out in the low 40s and even a few 30s!! This afternoon is going to be lovely with partly cloudy skies and highs topping out into the low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy with temps in the low 60s this evening. Lows tonight will be in the mid 50s.