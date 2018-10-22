2 inmates missing from county work center in Mississippi

2 ESCAPEES WANTED: Christopher Parmenter, #207178, (L) & Andrew Carter #187562,(R) escaped the Noxubee County Transitional Center in Macon about 7:45pm Sunday. Both have burglary convictions. If you see them, contact MDOC at 662-745-6611 or your nearest local enforcement agency. pic.twitter.com/JlBabK5MrN