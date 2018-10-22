High School Football Recap: Week 10

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A pair of Pine Belt region championships will be up for grabs Friday night, with the top spot going to the winners of showdowns in Region 4-1A and Region 8-3A.
PASCAGOULA _ Senior Daylan Young grabbed four passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns Saturday night as Lumberton High School dominated Resurrection Catholic High School 44-6.
The win set up a Region 4-1A throwdown with co-leader Stringer High School. The Red Devils (9-1, 4-0) will visit Lumberton (8-1, 4-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Panthers senior quarterback Jared Tribett completed 5-of-10 passes for 178 yards and also ran for a touchdown.
Sophomore Robert Henry ran for 141 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries as the Panthers rolled up 227 yards rushing.
Senior Davion Edwards ran for 71 yards and a touchdown on nine carries and senior C.K. Bowens had a two-point conversion run.
The Panthers led 20-0 after one quarter and 35-6 at halftime. Lumberton’s defense smothered the Eagles (6-3, 3-2), collecting five sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery.
The Panthers’ special teams came up with two blocked punts and junior place-kicker Jake Robinson made 4-of-6 extra points as well as a 40-yard field goal.
COLUMBIA _ Senior Anthony Thomas ran for 227 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries Friday to pace a Red Devil running game that piled up 307 yards against the Eagles.
Senior quarterback Cayleb Dyess threw for a touchdown and ran 14 times for 56 yards and a score as Stringer won its ninth consecutive games since dropping their season opener.
Senior R. J. Hollifield had a 2-yard touchdown run and senior Devin May caught two passes for 33 yards and a score.
Senior place-kicker Hunter Burkeen went 3-of-4 on extra points and also booted a 27-yard field goal.
East Marion (4-5, 2-2) will host Mt. Olive High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Pirates (1-9, 1-3) fell 45-42 to Sacred Heart High School Friday night.
SEMINARY _ Sophomore Marquis Crosby ran for 129 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries Friday and the Bulldogs secured a fumble and interception in the game’s final six minutes to pin down the Jaguars.
Seminary (7-3, 4-0 Region 8-3A) will welcome Columbia High School 8-1, 4-0) at 7 p.m. Friday, with the top two spots in the region on he line.
Jefferson Davis (6-4, 2-2) took the early lead on an 85-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Aljurae Arnold to junior Michael Carraway.
But Seminary cut the lead to 7-6 at halftime when sophomore Daniel McLaurin returned a fumble 20 yards for a touchdown.
The Bulldogs went ahead 12-7 in the third quarter in 20-yard run by sophomore Cameron Sanford and Crosby’s 4-yard run gave Seminary a 20-7 lead in the fourth quarter.
The Jaguars got back within six points when Arnold found junior Markis Middleton with a 40-yard scoring pass, but as it has all year, turnovers down the stretch cost Jefferson Davis County dearly.
Seminary’s defense had much to do with the Jaguars’ woes. The Bulldogs came up with 16 tackles for loss, including nine sacks, while recovering three fumbles and intercepting a pass.
Jefferson Davis, which will be the third seed out Region 8-3A, will close the regular season by taking on Wesson High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Cobras (4-5, 0-4) lost 28-26 to Tylertown High School Friday night.
JACKSON _ Senior Zias Perryman rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries as the Golden Tornadoes won their fifth consecutive game to remain atop Region 4-5A.
Laurel jumped all over the Partriots (2-8, 1-4), leading 14-0 after one quarter and 24-0 at halftime.
Freshman Kiron Benjamin rushed for 100 yards on 14 carries and freshman T.J. Jones ran for 10 yards and a touchdown on four carries.
In his first start of the season, sophomore quarterback Dexter Scott completed 7-of-11 passes for 99 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown pass to junior Jeremiah Henderson.
Junior Jerome Caldwell returned a fumble 30 yards for a touchdown and senior Lei Walker added a two-point conversion run.
Sophomore place-kicker William Mora added 10 points, nailing all seven extra points as well as a 25-yard field goal.
The Golden Tornadoes (6-3, 5-0 Region 3-5A) will host North Pike High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Jaguars (3-6, 2-3) defeated Natchez High School 49-25 Friday night.
BAY SPRINGS _ Bay Springs unleashed a ground game that produced 308 yards and five touchdowns as the hosts won the Region 5-2A Battle of the Bulldogs.
Senior Jamarius Hosey ran for 90 yards and two touchdowns on five carries and senior Anson Windham ran for 91 yards and a touchdown on four carries and also ran for a two-point conversion.
Bay Springs led 23-8 after one quarter and 45-8 at halftime.
Senior Dallen Jones ran for 30 yards and a touchdown on three carries and also ran for a two-point conversion. Sophomore Chase Wilson ran for 43 yards and a score on five carries.
Junior quarterback Adrian Cole completed 9-of-10 passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Anthony Wheaton had three catches for 47 yards and a touchdown and senior Derrien Lee had two catches for 42 yards and a score.
Senior Jacario Ducksworth returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown and senior Jakhorey Page added a two-point conversion catch.
Bay Springs will travel to Heidelberg High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Oilers dropped a 34-0 decision to Taylorsville High School Friday night.
