Gov. Bryant declares fall severe weather preparedness week

“The state of Mississippi can experience very active severe weather events throughout the year. However, most of our tornadic activity occurs during the months of November through May. Citizens sometimes relate severe weather only to the spring time, but historical data has shown us that severe weather season in Mississippi often starts in the fall and carries over into the winter and spring,” said Bill Parker, Meteorologist-in-Charge of the National Weather Service in Jackson, MS. “This is why Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week is one of the most important awareness campaigns the NWS partners with MEMA on.”