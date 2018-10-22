Gov. Bryant declares fall severe weather preparedness week

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Governor Phil Bryant has declared October 22-26th as “Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week” in Mississippi.
Fall is severe weather season in Mississippi. According to the National Weather Service, during this season the state has been hit by a total of 783 tornadoes between November through February since 1950.
According to MEMA, severe weather extends far beyond the impacts of damaging winds and lightning. MEMA says flooding ranked number one in weather related fatalities in 2017. And in December of 2017, Mississippi experienced heavy snow, ice and freezing rain from the northern part of the state to the gulf coast region.
“We may be clear of any threat of tropical systems for the rest of the year, but unfortunately that means we now must now prepare for other weather impacts that affect our state,” said Gov. Bryant. “I encourage all Mississippians to not only have a plan, but practice that plan on a regular basis, so that you are ready when severe weather strikes.”
The National Weather Service will issue a statewide test tornado warning on NOAA weather radios at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 24. Schools, government agencies and businesses throughout the state are encouraged to participate in the tornado drill.
“The state of Mississippi can experience very active severe weather events throughout the year. However, most of our tornadic activity occurs during the months of November through May. Citizens sometimes relate severe weather only to the spring time, but historical data has shown us that severe weather season in Mississippi often starts in the fall and carries over into the winter and spring,” said Bill Parker, Meteorologist-in-Charge of the National Weather Service in Jackson, MS. “This is why Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week is one of the most important awareness campaigns the NWS partners with MEMA on.”
MEMA and the NWS will focus on specific types of severe weather each day of the week on social media and websites. The outline is as follows:
- Monday, Oct. 22: Alerts and Warnings. There are numerous ways to receive weather alerts from your cellphones to weather radios to mass notification systems.
- Tuesday, Oct 23: Severe Thunderstorms. Lightning, large hail and damaging winds from severe storms can be just as dangerous as tornadoes.
- Wednesday, Oct. 24: Tornado Safety. A statewide tornado drill will be conducted at 9:15 a.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 25: Flooding and Flash Flooding. Flooding is the number one cause of weather-related deaths behind heat. Remember… Turn Around, Don’t Drown.
- Thursday, Oct. 26: Winter Weather. Surprisingly, these winter events can affect the Magnolia State before winter officially begins in late December.
Local weather information and alerts are available through the NWS online at the following websites:
- Central Mississippi counties
- Coastal Mississippi counties: www.weather.gov/mob or www.weather.gov/lix
- Northern Mississippi counties
There are several ways to receive severe weather warnings, like a NOAA weather radio, or one of several applications on mobile devices. There are a number of free apps available to download on smart phones, which can alert you when a watch or warning is issued for your area.
You can download MEMA’s free preparedness mobile app on your phone or tablet by searching “Mississippi EMA” in your app store.
For detailed preparedness information, contact your county emergency management agency, or go to MEMA’s website. You can also “like” MEMA, @msemaorg and the National Weather Service on Facebook, or “follow” them on Twitter, @msema.
