Community to host “stop the violence” rally in Hattiesburg Monday

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg community members will gather at Vernon Dahmer Park Monday Oct. 22 for a “stop the violence” rally.
Residents are calling for an end to violence following the violent crimes that happened earlier this month.
Citizens first gathered on Dabbs Street Monday, Oct. 8. Residents said they are fed up with the violence happening in the area, and they’re ready for it to stop.
The rally was orchestrated after a man died following an altercation on Saturday, Oct. 6, followed by three people being injured in a shooting on Sunday, Oct. 7. Both incidents happened in the 900 block of Dabbs Street in Ward 2.
Residents are concerned about safety and the lives of all, organizers hope more residents will join in on their fight to end the brutality.
The rally will begin at 6 p.m. Residents said conversations will take place on how to take the community back.
