AP Interview: WADA says Russia critics harming doping fight

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) director general Olivier Niggli speaks to the media in Seoul, South Korea. During an interview published Monday Oct. 22, 2018, Niggli told The Associated Press it was now more beneficial to work with Russia to clean up sport, rather than forcing the government to confess to orchestrating the abuse of drugs and cover-ups. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, FILE) (Lee Jin-man)