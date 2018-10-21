Woman, 75, shot her grandson after argument about tea cups on her furniture

(RNN) - Helen Washington is being evaluated to determine if she’s competent to stand trial.
The 75-year-old is accused of shooting her grandson during an argument about putting tea cups on her furniture, according to a report by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
The incident happened on Oct. 12.
The victim was at his grandmother’s house having a glass of tea. Washington apparently doesn’t allow beverages on her furniture and an argument began about where he was sitting his glass.
An unnamed minor told investigators that Washington took the tea, poured it out and went to fetch a gun.
The minor said when she came back, the victim had gotten another glass of tea and placed it on the table again. The arguing continued and Washington allegedly pulled out the gun and shot her grandson in the leg.
Law enforcement found him outside the home when they arrived.
Investigators found a .38 special revolver inside the home, loaded with five rounds. A single round had already been fired.
Police arrested Washington. She told them she did not think she should be jailed and asked where the bullet had struck her grandson.
Local media repoted she is being represented by a court-appointed attorney and is due to make her next court appearance on Dec. 18.
