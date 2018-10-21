USM, JC, PRCC host homecoming activities

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -Saturday was Homecoming day for the University of Southern Mississippi, Jones College and Pearl River Community College.
All schools hosted football games, but each school also offered plenty of activities for students, alumni and fans.
The highlight of the day in Ellisville was the annual Homecoming parade for Jones College.
The Maroon Typhoon Marching Band participated, as did the Homecoming court.
In Hattiesburg, Southern Miss also hosted its annual Homecoming parade.
It made its way along Hardy Street, from Midtown Market to the university’s front entrance.
The Pride of Mississippi Marching Band took part, along with high school marching bands from Hattiesburg, Heidelberg and North Forrest.
And in Poplarville, the Pearl River Community College Wildcat Homecoming football game was preceded by several activities, including a carnival next to the football stadium.
Also included was a 5K walk and run.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.