Southern Miss gets victory on homecoming

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi rushed for a season-high 217 yards while rolling up nearly 500 yards total offense Saturday night in a 27-17 Conference USA victory over the University of Texas-San Antonio.
The Golden Eagles (3-3, 2-1 C-USA) surrendered a season-low 174 yards total offense, limiting the Roadrunners (3-5, 2-2) to 57 yards rushing and sacking UTSA freshman quarterback Jordan Weeks six times.
A homecoming gathering of 21,259 at M.M. Roberts Stadium watched as a revamped Golden Eagles’ offense piled up 497 yards to help snap a two-game losing streak.
USM built a 27-3 lead early in the third quarter and then survived a trio of turnovers that led to the Roadrunners’ only touchdowns of the game.
In his first start, USM freshman running back Trivenskey Mosley rushed for a career-high 142 yards on 26 carries. Sophomore running back Steven Anderson added 51 yards on nine carries, including a 2-yard touchdown run.
Sophomore quarterback Jack Abraham, who completed 28-of-33 passes for 269 yards, also netted positive rushing yardage for the first time this season (28 yards, six carries) and scored the first rushing TD of his collegiate career on a 2-yard run.
Abraham also threw a 6-yard scoring pass to junior Jordan Mitchell and Parker Shaunfield’s two, short-range field goals as USM built its lead behind a revamped offensive line that saw sophomores Paul Gainer Jr. and Bryce Foxworth make the first starts of their respective USM careers.
But a fumble by junior tight end Jay-Shawn Washington set up Weeks’ 2-yard scoring pass to senior receiver Greg Campbell Jr. late in the third quarter.
Moments later, Abraham tossed a gift to UTSA senior cornerback C.J. Levine, who returned the pass eight yards for a touchdown.
But that proved to be the final score of the game, as USM improved to 3-0 at home.
Sophomore receiver Tim Jones posted a career-high 107 yards receiving on seven catches and Mitchell had 41 yards on six catches.
Sophomore receiver Quez Watkins saw a five-game streak with at least one touchdown catch snapped.
USM will visit the University of North Carolina-Charlotte at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.