Saturday First Alert 6 p.m. forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - For tonight expect clearing skies with lows in the upper 40s to around 50.
For Sunday, skies will be sunny across the area with highs in the mid 60s.
Lows by Monday morning will be in the lower to mid 40s.
A little warmer weather is expected by Monday afternoon with highs in the lower 70s.
As we head into the rest of the week expect cloudy skies for Tuesday and Wednesday with a few showers possible with highs in the lower to mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
By Thursday showers will become likely with highs in the lower 70s.
By Friday clouds will still hang around with highs in the upper 60s.
For Saturday you can look for partly cloudy skies to return with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the 50s.
