Look Ahead: Monday First Alert Forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - You can expect rather chilly weather overnight into Monday morning with lows around 40.
For Monday look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
For Tuesday you can expect much of the same with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
By Wednesday we have a cloudy skies moving in the with a 20% for a few showers with highs in the lower 70s.
For Thursday expect cloudy skies and showers likely with highs in the upper 60s.
Mostly cloudy skies in Friday with a few showers possible with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows around 50.
For Saturday there is a chance for a few showers with highs around 70.
Sunny skies are expected to return Sunday with highs around 70 and lows in the lower 50s.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.