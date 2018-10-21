Jones College captures second straight MACJC South Division title

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The junior colleges took over Saturday as Jones College and Pearl River both held their homecomings.
The No. 7 Bobcats defeated Copiah-Lincoln 28-23 to claim their second straight MACJC South Division title.
Jones (7-1, 5-0 MACJC) visits East Central on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. to conclude the regular season. The Bobcats have clinched a home game in the first round of the playoffs.
Mississippi Gulf Coast spoiled PRCC’s homecoming with a 30-7 win at Dobie Holden Stadium. The Wildcats (1-7, 1-5 MACJC) close out the 2018 season at Mississippi Delta Community College on Saturday.
