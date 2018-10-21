High School Football Recap-Week 10

SUMRALL, MS (WDAM) - Sumrall High School Shannon White was well aware that Forrest County Agricultural High School had struggled through a tough year.
But White also felt like his Bobcats were likely to get the Aggies’ best shot come Friday night.
The Bobcats got just that, leading just 7-0 at halftime before eventually pulling away to a 28-6 victory.
“For them to play that hard, that speaks well for the coaches and the players,” White said. “It’s tough this time of year, when there’s only a game or two left and that’s it.
“Again, they played really hard, and it’s always a battle when we play them.”
With one week remaining, Region 7-4A’s postseason participants are known, with Sumrall, Lawrence County, Greene County and Poplarville high schools advancing to the playoffs following Friday’s regular-season finales.
All that remains up in the air is the region’s pecking order, and two of Friday’s matchups could go a long way in deciding seeding.
Sumrall (8-2, 2-2) will host Greene County (7-3, 3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday, while Poplarville (8-1, 4-0) will welcome Lawrence County (7-3, 3-1).
“We’re in the playoffs, but really all of us are fighting for seeds,” White said. “Depending on who wins by how much, we all could finish anywhere, so it’s certainly a big game.”
The Bobcats got a big boost Friday night from junior running back Darryn Coney, who rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns, including 3-yard and 25-yard scoring runs.
“He just really started showing up in practice, and we started mixing him in on offense, and he’s really come a long ways,” White said. “This time of year, it’s very rare that you find a little spark, and we may have.
“He’s really fast, maybe our second-fastest player. We let him carry it more (Friday) night, and what we saw in the game is what we’ve seen in practice. He’ll continue to play and we’ve got a pretty good rotation with our running backs now.”
Senior Tyrek Preston (4 yards) and senior Dannis Jackson (75 yards) also rushed for Sumrall scores.
FCAHS got on the board on a 3-yard run by Gage Glover.
The Aggies (1-9, 0-4) wrap up the season by welcoming Purvis High School to Brooklyn at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tornadoes (1-8, 0-4) dropped a 49-0 decision to Poplarville Friday night.
ELLISVILLE _ The Mustangs shook off their second loss of the season by logging their fifth shutout of the season and fourth in their last five games.
West Jones limited the Braves to 93 yards total offense, including 36 yards passing and 57 yards rushing. The Mustangs also came up with three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and three sacks.
Senior Walker Thompson put West Jones ahead on a 37-yard field goal in the first quarter, before senior Tymko Foster blocked a South Jones’ punt through the end zone for a safety and 5-0 edge.
The lead grew to 28-0 at halftime, as junior Jasper Jones scored on a 1-yard run, senior tight end Jalen Graham hauled in a 52-yard touchdown from senior Dusty Cook off a flea-flicker, senior Antoine Kirk caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Alan Follis and Thompson added a 27-yard field goal.
West Jones wrapped up the scoring in the final period on a 14-yard pass from Cook to senior Jared Knotts.
Follis completed 5-of-11 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown, while Cook went 4-for-4 for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Graham caught three passes for 84 yards, while Jones led the ground game with 59 yards on seven carries.
South Jones quarterback John Mitchell led the Braves with 22 yards rushing on nine carries. He completed 5-of-9 passes for 36 yards with an interception.
The Mustangs (7-2, 4-1 Region 3-5A) will travel to Wingfield High School in Jackson at 7 p.m. Friday. The Falcons (0-10, 0-5) dropped a 35-21 decision to Brookhaven High School Friday.
The Braves will host Brookhaven High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Panthers (6-3, 3-2) dropped Jackson Wingfield High School 35-21 Friday night
NEW AUGUSTA _ Junior quarterback Hershey McLaurin threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more scores Friday night as the Tigers logged their seventh consecutive victory.
McLaurin hit senior Cyril Graves with a 30-yard touchdown pass to give Collins a 7-0 advantage after one quarter.
Senior A.J. Barnes made it 14-0 in the second quarter with an interception he returned 10 yards for a touchdown before McLaurin found his brother, senior Markel McLaurin, with a 7-yard scoring pass and a 20-0 halftime lead.
Hershey McLaurin then added an 18-yard scoring run in the third quarter and a 10-yarder in the fourth quarter to close out the scoring.
The Tigers (8-1, 3-0 Region 8-2A) will host St. Patrick High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Fighting Irish (3-6, 0-3) dropped their fifth consecutive game Friday in a 28-14 loss to Clarkdale.
The Bulldogs (3-6, 1-2) will travel to Eatonville Friday to take on North Forrest High School at 7 p.m. The Eagles (4-5, 1-2) dropped their third consecutive game, losing 44-13 Friday to Richton High School.
PELAHATCHIE _ Senior Alden Rhian ran for three touchdowns, freshman Briggs Sumrall scored on a 68-yard run and sophomore Landon Lofton returned a kickoff for a score Friday night as the Bobcats picked up their first win of the season..
Freshman quarterback Collin Necaise threw a pair of scoring passes to senior Camp Tice, connecting on touchdowns of 62 yards and 20 yards, as PCS rang up its highest point total of the season.
PCS built a 22-0 lead after the first quarter, led by 23 at halftime and then shut out the Patriots (1-9) in the second half.
The Bobcats (1-10) will host unbeaten Madison-Ridgeland Academy (10-0) in Hattiesburg. The Patriots defeated Oak Forest Academy 42-19 Friday night.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.