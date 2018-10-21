Hattiesburg woman charged with child abuse

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A Hub City woman is behind bars and charged with child abuse.
Hattiesburg Police arrested and charged 44-year-old Nipe Nix on Friday, Oct. 19 with one count of child abuse in an ongoing investigation.
Police were called to a home on Fairway Drive for a possible incident involving child abuse on Oct. 15. According to police, Nix was the baby sitter of three children at the home when the incident occurred.
Police say the three children were checked out by AAA Ambulance Service at the scene at the original call, and had no apparent injuries. The children were turned back over to their parent.
