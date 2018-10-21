Spanish firefighter dies as flash flooding hits south

Members of the G.E.A.S. team of Spanish civil guard, set up in order to recover the body of a dead firefighter at the village of Campillos, Spain, where heavy rain and floods have caused severe damage and the death of a firefighter according to Spanish authorities Sunday, Oct. 21 2018. Emergency services for the southern region of Andalusia say that the firefighter went missing when his truck overturned on a flooded road during heavy rains that fell through the night, and his body was found after a search Sunday morning.(AP Photo/Javier Fergo) (AP)