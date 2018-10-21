Deion Branch joins 1998 Jones County team in 20th anniversary celebration

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) - A number of former Bobcats were in Ellisville on Saturday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the 1998 National Championship team.
Jones finished 12-0 that season – Deion Branch had 70 receptions for 1,012 yards and nine touchdowns in what was his sophomore campaign.
The wideout went on to enjoy a 12-year NFL career, winning two super bowls with the New England Patriots and being crowned the most valuable player of Super Bowl XXXIX. Branch grew up in Albany, Georgia but his time at Jones County certainly helped mold him into the player he would become.
“I look at it more as shaping me as a man,” Branch said. “I think overall, when we got here, coach [Parker] Dykes always used to tell us, ‘The times that we’re going to spend here with the guys on this team, we’ll cherish this the rest of our lives.’ And for us to come back 20 years later, and still have the opportunity – we feel like we’re 18 [years-old] again. That’s the most important thing. I think the game of football teaches a lot of things.”
