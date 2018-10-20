Pedestrian killed in early morning crash; driver charged with DUI

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - One man is dead after being hit by two vehicles early Saturday morning on U.S. Highway 49 in Hattiesburg.
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the pedestrian was hit on Hwy. 49 near Central School Road around 3 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Forrest County Coroner Lisa Klem said the man killed in the collision was 29 years old. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said one vehicle stopped after striking the victim, and the driver was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. That suspect was identified as 53-year-old Stevi Brown, of Oklahoma.
Moore said the second vehicle involved in the incident left the scene after hitting the pedestrian. Investigators are now looking for a dark colored or black sedan with damage to the front end and right side.
If you see a vehicle that matches this description, you’re asked to call Hattiesburg police or Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
Moore said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.
