West Jones lineman Byron Young receives All-American jersey

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - American Family Insurance presented West Jones High School defensive lineman Byron Young with his All-American jersey Friday morning during a pep rally.
The senior is a four-star athlete who’s committed to play for the defending national champion Alabama Crimson Tide next year.
Young said becoming an All-American has been a dream since he was a boy. During the pep rally, he thanked his family, coaches, staff and the school for supporting him on his journey.
“It feels good to know that everyone at this school is 100 percent behind me,” said Young. “They all love me. They care about me. It’s a really great feeling.”
