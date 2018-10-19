WCU president cuts the ribbon on new school of pharmacy

BILOXI, MS (WDAM) - The first class of William Carey University School of Pharmacy, and future students, now have a place to call home on William Carey’s Tradition Campus in Biloxi.
With a quick snip of a ribbon, William Carey University’s President Tommy King opened the new Sanderson Hall School of Pharmacy Building on the Tradition campus. The three story, $7.5 million hall was years in the making, according to the Dean of the School of Pharmacy Michael Malloy.
“Two years of birthing a program. It’s been two years of waiting and today’s the day we get an opportunity to at least show off what we’ve got,” Malloy said.
Malloy said what they’ve got is second to none.
“I would put this building up to any other educational building in the state, personally. To be frank with you, I have been in scores of pharmacy buildings. This by far was one of the best designed buildings,” Malloy said.
The design includes lecture halls, labs, study and conference rooms and much more. It’s a pharmacy school that Governor Phil Bryant said will allow students to live the American dream: getting a great job in pharmacy right here in Mississippi.
“They didn’t have to go to Alabama or Louisiana to go to pharmacy school," Bryant said. “Oxford is a long way from the Mississippi Gulf Coast, but here at Tradition, at our medical city, at our own Sanderson Hall they will become pharmacists.”
King told the crowd this building was an important milestone for the university, and a big reason for that is its namesake Joe Frank Sanderson Jr., CEO of Sanderson Farms, and his wife, Kathy. But, Sanderson said this day isn’t about his gift that help bring this building to reality. It’s about the students and the university.
“To see their dreams realized, that’s what this day is about, what you hope that your gift makes happen,” Sanderson said.
After the dedication everyone got a tour of the new Sanderson Hall School of Pharmacy.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.