Waitr teams up with local restaurants to launch “Share Thanksgiving” campaign

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A new food delivery service pulled into the Hattiesburg, and they already work to deliver blessings to those in need.
Waitr now partners with Pine Belt restaurants for the Share Thanksgiving food drive. Customers can not only get a meal delivered, but also send love at the same time.
Waitr is new to the Pine Belt, but not new to giving back.
“Waitr has been in communities, and the communities we are in have been amazing to us,” said Alyssa Trejo, City Manager of Hattiesburg.
Restaurants in the Pine Belt hoped on board to deliver you food with Waitr and then deliver Thanksgiving dinner to families in need.
“Many restaurants in this area have chosen to participate. We are able to purchase meals for them that they [restaurants] create, and we are able to actually bring it,” Trejo said.
To participate in Share Thanksgiving, if customers have the Waitr app, when they order food, the option to donate a meal comes right up.
Customers then have the option to donate between two and ten dollars. They can donate and continue with orders knowing the donation feeds a family.
“Last year our amount was 1,000 families. This year we want to double that and make it two thousand families,” Trejo said.
The campaign goes on through November 15th.
Customers can also make nominations of families needing a little help for the holidays.
Waitr and participating restaurants will even match a portion of the money customers donate.
“Being able to brighten the spirits of families during holiday seasons is very gratifying, and we are happy to serve the community,” Trejo said.
Customers can use Waitr on a desktop, iPhone, or android to participate.
