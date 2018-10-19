USM Athletic Training Club to host 23rd annual Homecoming 5k race

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Athletic Training Club and School of Kinesiology at the University of Southern Mississippi is hosting its 23rd annual Homecoming 5K race this Saturday, Oct. 20.
The pre-registeration price is 20 dollars and 25 dollars on the day of the race. This price will include race participation and a t-shirt.
Check-in is at 7:30 a.m. with the race beginning at 8:30 a.m.
For more information about the race and registration, visit www.usm.edu.com
