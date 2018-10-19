Suspicious fires at Timberton Softball Complex under investigation

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate a pair of suspicious fires at the Timberton Softball Complex in Hattiesburg.
City officials said Hattiesburg firefighters responded to the first fire around 7 p.m. Thursday. Authorities reported the back side of a two-story press box at the softball complex was engulfed in flames when first responders arrived.
The fire was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported.
Firefighters were again called to the scene just after midnight Friday to respond to a fire at the same press box. This time, the flames were located on the front of the structure.
Again, the flames were extinguished, and no injuries were reported.
City officials said there is no electricity running to the facility at this time, and both fires are considered suspicious.
“The park was not up and running. It’s been destroyed since the tornado back in 2017. There was no power on the structure itself,” said Assistant Fire Chief Marshal Danny Wade, with the Hattiesburg Fire Department.
The Timberton Softball Complex has fallen into disrepair since a tornado hit the area in 2017, causing damage to the park.
The City of Hattiesburg is hoping for a complete rebuild of the park and is currently in negotiations with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and Federal Emergency Management Agency to determine what the future will hold.
If you have any information about the fires at the complex, you’re asked to call the Hattiesburg Fire Department at 601-582-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
