Sumrall man accused of raping 12-year-old

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A Sumrall man has been arrested and charged with the rape of a 12-year-old, according to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel.
Rigel said Mark Raymond Brady, 47, was arrested in Sumrall on Wednesday and booked into the Lamar County Jail on a charge of rape. His bond was set at $50,000.
Rigel said Brady is accused of raping the child several years ago.
Brady was also charged with touching a child for lustful purposes earlier this month. Rigel said the victims in the cases are different.
According to Rigel, both sex crimes investigations are ongoing and more charges are possible.
