Southern Miss looking to get back in win column

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi will look to snap a two-game losing streak when the Golden Eagles welcome Conference USA West Division foe University of Texas-San Antonio for Homecoming.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium.
USM (2-3, 1-1 C-USA) return home for the first time since Sept. 22. The Roadrunners (3-4, 1-2) saw a three-game winning streak snapped last week by visiting Louisiana Tech University.
The programs meet for the fifth time, with the series even at two games apiece. The Roadrunners travel to Hattiesburg for only the second time after playing the last two years in San Antonio. Southern Miss captured a 31-29 decision at the Alamodome in 2017.
The Roadrunners are coached by Frank Wilson, who served as a Golden Eagle assistant during the 2008 season. UTSA cornerbacks coach Deron Wilson, a nephew of the head coach, played for USM and lettered from 2010-12.
UTSA brings in a squad that ranks No. 122 nationally in rushing offense (99.9) and No. 115 in passing offense (155.7). The Golden Eagle defense ranks No. 20 in the Football Bowl Subdivision, allowing just 322.6 yards a game. On defense, the Roadrunners allow 371.0 yards per game on defense, ranking No. 58 in the FBS in total defense.
As for the Golden Eagle offense, they continue to be led by Jack Abraham, who has thrown for 1,581 yards and 12 touchdowns with only six interceptions. His top target has been sophomore receiver Quez Watkins, who leads the team with 36 catches, 461 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Watkins has caught a touchdown in every game this season.
Senior defensive back Picasso Nelson Jr. leads the team with 29 tackles, including 2 ½ for loss.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.