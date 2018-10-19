Southern Eye Center gives ‘Gift of Sight’

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Southern Eye Center in Hattiesburg gave the Gift of Sight Friday by providing eye care to those who need it the most.
This year the eligibility was expanded beyond the Pine Belt to include the Gulf Coast.
The program offers cataract procedures to patients who desperately need eye care.
“They’re like a hero,” said Gulfport resident Jimmy Harsson. “I have no insurance, I couldn’t afford it, they were my only hope you know. Yeah they’re my hero.”
The program is now in its 24th year and was created by Dr. Lynn McMahan, the founder of Southern Eye Center.
This year, the cataract surgery was provided to two pre-selected patients. Dr. Kiper Nelson, a Cataract Surgeon at Southern Eye Center, performed the procedures.
Following the surgeries, the patients were taken home with greatly improved vision at no cost to them.
