Pine Belt law officers honored at 4th annual appreciation dinner

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Dozens of law enforcement officers were the guests of honor Thursday at an annual appreciation dinner at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center.
Hattiesburg Clinic’s Heart and Vascular Department hosted the event for law officers in Forrest and Lamar counties.
The dinner was first held three years ago, just a few months after two Hattiesburg police officers, Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate, were shot and killed in the line of duty.
And this year’s dinner comes just three weeks after three other Mississippi law enforcement officers were also shot and killed.
“This is why we do this, because at any time, these folks can go out and never come home again,” said Frances Findley, chairperson for the law officers appreciation committee at Hattiesburg Clinic’s Heart and Vascular Department. “A lot of us in the clinic have family members that are service members within the different communities here and we have employees whose spouses work for HPD.”
“It’s absolutely amazing that someone would take the time to appreciate us, it’s an event that we look forward to every year,” said Lt. Latosha Myers-Mitchell, a Hattiesburg police officer who attended the event.
Catfish dinners at the event were provided by Mack’s on the River.
Each officer received a special knit cap and several door prizes were also presented.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.