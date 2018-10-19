MS Supreme Court revokes license of Hattiesburg attorney

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Supreme Court of Mississippi accepted the irrevocable resignation of a Hattiesburg attorney after the Mississippi Bar filed a formal complaint to disbar the lawyer.
John W. Lee Jr., of Hattiesburg, had the complaint filed against him on July 18 after he pleaded guilty to felony tax fraud, according to court documents.
Two days later, Lee filed a notice of irrevocable resignation, noting that it was the only pending disciplinary matter against him and that he did not want to defend it any longer. He also requested to irrevocably resign with prejudice from the Mississippi Bar.
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ordered that the Mississippi’s Bar motion to accept the irrevocable resignation.
The Court revoked Lee’s license to practice law in Mississippi and bars him from seeking reinstatement.
