Motorcyclist killed in Lamar County crash

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Lamar County on Thursday night.
MHP spokesman Sgt. Travis Luck said the one-vehicle crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 98 near WPA Road.
Luck said the motorcyclist was riding a 2012 Harley Davidson east on the highway when they lost control and ran off the roadway.
The rider was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
