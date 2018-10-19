Man sentenced in Prentiss shooting

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A Jefferson Davis County judge sentenced a man for a 2017 shooting on Friday.
Joshua Loftin was sentenced to 10 years with five to serve and five post-release supervision for the shooting of Dontarius Walker in April 2017. Loftin was charged with aggravated assault.
Walker said he was leaving a shift at 84 Wing Stop in Prentiss when Loftin approached his car, shouted racial slurs and eventually followed him from the parking lot. Loftin tried to run Walker off the road and eventually blocked Walker’s car at a stop sign and shot him, according to Walker.
Loftin was arrested about 15 minutes after the shooting.
