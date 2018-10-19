1 man, 2 juveniles charged in Ellisville robberies

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) - Three people have been charged in a pair of Ellisville robberies.
A 14-year-old boy was robbed by three males around Devall Street after being struck in the head with a gun on Sept. 21, according to the Ellisville Police Department. Three young males were robbed at gunpoint at Dubose Park on Oct. 5, and the suspects were identified as the same three males from the September robbery.
EPD said in a news release that two of the suspects are juveniles and were charged as an adult in these crimes. The third suspect, 19-year-old Elliot Terrell Bramlett Jr., of Ellisville, has been charged with one count of robbery and one count of armed robbery, according to police.
Bramlett is a member of the Gangster Disciples street gang, according to EPD. His bond was set at $10,000.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.