Lady 'Cats advance to MACJC state soccer semis

Pearl River Community College rally for 2-1 at Itawamba Community College

Lady 'Cats advance to MACJC state soccer semis
Pearl River Community College goalkeeper Candyce Martin made six saves Thursday night to help the Lady Wildcats advance in the MACJC women's state soccer tournament with a 2-1 win over Itawamba Community College.
October 19, 2018 at 5:36 PM CDT - Updated October 19 at 5:36 PM
Pearl River Community College goalkeeper Candyce Martin made six saves Thursday night to help the Lady Wildcats advance in the MACJC women's state soccer tournament with a 2-1 win over Itawamba Community College.
Pearl River Community College goalkeeper Candyce Martin made six saves Thursday night to help the Lady Wildcats advance in the MACJC women's state soccer tournament with a 2-1 win over Itawamba Community College.

FULTON, MS (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College spotted Itawamba Community College a 1-0 lead before storming back for a 2-1 victory Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges’ state soccer tournament.

The Lady Wildcats (8-7-1), South Division third seed, will take on No. 16 Jones College (11-2), South Division top seed, at 5 p.m. Saturday in a semifinal match at Bobcat Soccer Field. The Lady Bobcats swept PRCC during the regular-season, 2-1 and 8-0.

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (7-6-1), South Division second seed, will take on No. 10 Holmes Community College (15-0), North Division top seed, at noon Saturday in another semifinal game.

The semifinal winners will meet at 5 p.m. Sunday in the women’s MACJC state championship game.

The Lady Wildcats found themselves behind 1-0 to the Lady Indians (9-5-1) Thursday night when Itawamba scored on a goal by Addison Meadows.

But soon after, Rena Gordon connected on her 17th goal of the season to tie the game and Sarah Havens scored the game-winner, putting the game winner home into the left corner from a tough angle.

PRCC goalkeeper Candyce Martin stopped six of seven shots, including a sliding save outside the box in the game’s final 90 seconds.

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.