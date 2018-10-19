Lady 'Cats advance to MACJC state soccer semis

FULTON, MS (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College spotted Itawamba Community College a 1-0 lead before storming back for a 2-1 victory Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges’ state soccer tournament.
The Lady Wildcats (8-7-1), South Division third seed, will take on No. 16 Jones College (11-2), South Division top seed, at 5 p.m. Saturday in a semifinal match at Bobcat Soccer Field. The Lady Bobcats swept PRCC during the regular-season, 2-1 and 8-0.
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (7-6-1), South Division second seed, will take on No. 10 Holmes Community College (15-0), North Division top seed, at noon Saturday in another semifinal game.
The semifinal winners will meet at 5 p.m. Sunday in the women’s MACJC state championship game.
The Lady Wildcats found themselves behind 1-0 to the Lady Indians (9-5-1) Thursday night when Itawamba scored on a goal by Addison Meadows.
But soon after, Rena Gordon connected on her 17th goal of the season to tie the game and Sarah Havens scored the game-winner, putting the game winner home into the left corner from a tough angle.
PRCC goalkeeper Candyce Martin stopped six of seven shots, including a sliding save outside the box in the game’s final 90 seconds.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.