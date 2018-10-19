Friday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! It’s a cool start as we begin your Friday in the mid to upper 50s. This afternoon is going to be lovely, but warm. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs soaring into the mid 80s. This will be the warmest day in the foreseeable future. Weather will be great for Friday night football. Skies will be partly cloudy with temps in the low 70s at kickoff, cooling down into the 60s by halftime. Lows tonight will be in the mid 60s.