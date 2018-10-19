Columbia police chief named law officer of the year

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A Pine Belt police chief leaves a Metro Crime Stoppers conference with the title of Mississippi’s law officer of the year.
Mike Kelly of the Columbia Police Department was sworn in just months ago.
Crimestoppers, who work with police and sheriff’s departments to help solve crimes, recognized him Friday at a week-long conference on the coast at the IP Casino.
Crimestoppers said they chose Kelly because of his community service, outreach, policing and going above and beyond to work with Crimestoppers to solve crime.
“Chief Kelly is very hands on and encourages his officers to get involved in the community,” said Diane James, Executive Director of Metro Crime Stoppers.
