Bobcats heading home for MACJC semifinals

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) - The Jones College men’s soccer team did not don ruby slippers Thursday night nor merely click together its collective heels three times.
But the Bobcats indeed did use their feet _ as well as their heads _ to return home after earning a spot in the semifinals of the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior College’s state soccer tournament with a 7-0 victory over Holmes Community College.
JC (12-2), South Division’s No. 2 seed, will meet Itawamba Community College (11-4), North Division top seed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Bobcat Soccer Field. The Bobcats defeated the Indians 2-1 in a regular-season match on Sept. 19 in Fulton.
Pearl River Community College (11-3), South No. 1 seed and defending MACJC state champion, will face Southwest Community College (12-2-1) at 2:30 p.m. in the other men’s semifinal. The Bears swept the Wildcats during the regular season, winning 3-1 and 1-0.
The semifinal winners will meet at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the men’s championship game.
Thursday, the Bobcats opened a 2-0 lead at halftime. Glenn Waters scored on a penalty kick and Lucas Middleton added a goal on an assist by Thomas Carlile.
JC put the match away in the second half. Cris Rodrigo scored twice, the first off a free kick. Carlile scored off an assist by Dalton Morgan, Steve Caston added another goal off an assist by Reggi Pech and Nick Gibson had a goal with an assist from Waters.
JC goalkeeper Callum Harles recorded his fourth shutout in the Bobcats' past six games.
