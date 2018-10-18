West Coast quake warning system now operational, with limits

FILE - This March 11, 2009 file photo shows an antenna to send data stands on a rise above an earthquake monitoring well, right, powered by a solar electric panel, lower left, as scientists from the U.S. Geological Survey set up an earthquake monitoring station on the San Andreas Fault in a desert canyon near Thermal, Calif. Developers testing an earthquake early warning system for the West Coast say its alerts are ready to be used much more broadly, but not for mass public notification. U.S. Geological Survey official Doug Given told reporters Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 at the California Institute of Technology that the ShakeAlert system has transitioned from a production prototype to operational mode. The system is being built for California, Oregon and Washington. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File) (AP)