Wayne County artifacts being sought

WAYNE COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The Waynesboro-Wayne County Museum and Arts Center is asking for public donations to the museum, which is slated to open later next year. The new, nearly $1 million state-of-the-art building is already installing some artifacts that have been donated.
Currently, they are accepting items related to the county’s rich historical heritage to showcase them in the facility.
Founded in 1809, Wayne County is one of the oldest counties in the state. It’s hoped that the museum will also become a tourist destination and will welcome visitors free of charge. It’s an attempt to promote the history of Wayne County and educate visitors the importance the county played during statehood.
The museum is specifically asking for artifacts related to the history of Wayne County businesses, industries and items that relate to early-period life in the area during and after statehood.
Items sought are those from historical hotels, factories, the Buckatunna airport, the logging and timber industries, livery and livestock items, historical every day use items, historical photos, early military artifacts and also old books and receipts pertaining to Wayne County.
Waynesboro Library Director Patsy Brewer said the process of getting artifacts and getting them established is already underway.
“Right now, we are collecting items from the railroad, turpentine and oil companies that operated here.” Brewer said. “We really appreciate and encourage people to donate items at this time.”
The public is asked to call Brewer at (601) 735-2268 for an appointment. A representative from the museum may come take a look at the item(s) offered.
