USM struggling to run the ball

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Southern Miss hopes to bounce back from a loss at North Texas when it hosts UTSA for homecoming on Saturday at 6 p.m.
The Golden Eagles (2-3) again struggled to run the ball against the Mean Green – netting just 50 yards. USM ranks last in the Conference USA with an average of 98.6 rushing yards per game.
“It’s offensively,” said USM head coach Jay Hopson. “It’s not just a running back position or offensive line, everybody’s in there. Quarterbacks, receivers, everybody. I think we just have to do a better job there. And, again, I do think we got the people to do it. We just have to do it.”
“We have to coach better, we have to plan better and we have to demand better,” said USM offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson. “And that’s really where running the football comes in. It isn’t a magic formula. There isn’t magic plays in the run game. It’s about simple execution, simple effort and human beings doing their job.”
