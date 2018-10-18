USM police arrest suspect in burglary cases

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi announced the arrest of a Hattiesburg man believed who is a suspect in two Hattiesburg campus robberies and others in the Pine Belt.
Andrew Payton, 47, was arrested by campus police and charged with two counts of commercial burglary, according to USM. Payton attempted to run away when officers responded to the Duff Athletic Center after receiving a report of a suspicious person inside.
An investigation revealed that Payton stole cash, jewelry and electronics after forcing his way into the football team dressing room of the Duff Center during practice.
USM University Police Department is working with local law enforcement that are investigating Payton as a suspect in similar robberies, according to the university.
