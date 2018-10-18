Thursday morning forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! We’re starting off the day with cloudy skies and a few sprinkles. Temps this morning will be in the low 60s with cloudy skies. I do expect clouds to begin to break up this afternoon leading to some peeks of sunshine throughout the day. Highs will be a little warmer as temps top out into the mid 70s. Temps this evening will be in the upper 60s. Lows tonight will bottom out into the upper 50s
Tomorrow is going to be the warmest day in the next 10 days as highs soar to the low 80s in advance of our next front, which will bring hit-or-miss showers on Saturday. That front will then bring colder air back into the area. Temps on Sunday will be in the upper 60s.
We’ll be much cooler to begin the week next week as we start your Monday with temps in the mid 40s before warming up into the low 70s Monday afternoon.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.