Thursday morning forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! We’re starting off the day with cloudy skies and a few sprinkles. Temps this morning will be in the low 60s with cloudy skies. I do expect clouds to begin to break up this afternoon leading to some peeks of sunshine throughout the day. Highs will be a little warmer as temps top out into the mid 70s. Temps this evening will be in the upper 60s. Lows tonight will bottom out into the upper 50s