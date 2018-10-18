Pedestrian killed crossing Hwy 49 in Magee

SIMPSON COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - A pedestrian was killed trying to cross Hwy 49 in Magee Wednesday night around 9:00 p.m.
All northbound lanes were shut down at the time of the accident.
Magee Police Department Chief Randy Crawford said his department got the call around 8:30 p.m. Chief Crawford said the person was trying to cross the road at Hwy 49 near Main Avenue.
The pedestrian was from out of town, but their identify has not been released until family is notified.
Chief Crawford says it doesn’t appear the driver will be charged and it does not appear he/she was under the influence.
