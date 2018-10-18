Oak Grove rolls into region battle with Brandon

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Oak Grove (7-1) puts its unbeaten region record on the line Friday night against No. 3 Brandon.
The No. 10 Warriors have won four straight, outscoring their last two opponents 71-12. Oak Grove’s 26-19 win over Petal three weeks ago has provided the team a spark headed into the final stretch of the season.
“That’s probably the first really big ball game we’ve won in the last couple years in the last second of a game,” said Oak Grove head coach Drew Causey. “Our guys were really excited about that win. I think it only made us hungrier and gave us a lot of confidence. We were able to take that and we’ve moved forward with it and the guys have done a good job."
