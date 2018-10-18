NAACP in Jackson voices support for Forest Hill band students

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Jackson branch for the NAACP released a statement Thursday saying that it stands in full support of the band students at Forest Hill High School.
The NAACP says they are deeply disappointed in the Mississippi High School Athletics Association’s severe punishment against these students, and they demand that MHSAA rescinds the penalty immediately.
The NAACP says they that the appeal by the Jackson Public Schools District will prevail.
“The actions of MHSAA go against the values they claim to uphold in the development of good citizens”, says Jackson Branch President Wayne McDaniels. “The suspension of the band is not warranted, and it does not set a good precedent of keeping the interests of children at the forefront”.
The Jackson Branch NAACP is calling for the immediate recension of the penalty against the Forest Hill High School. They stated that they strongly condemn the unfair actions taken by MHSAA that limits music education for these Jackson Public School students.
The NAACP is asking that the community stand with these students and the Forest Hill High School community in support.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.