Joye Lee-McNelis, Scott Berry poised for “showdown” Friday

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The McNelis – Berry showdown is going down Friday night at Reed-Green Coliseum.
USM women’s basketball head coach Joye Lee-McNelis and Golden Eagle baseball coach Scott Berry each head a team of 13 to compete in a skills competition on Friday at 6 p.m.
The two teams are divided into half women’s basketball players and half baseball players. Competitions include a basketball skills challenge, riding a lap around the court on a tricycle and a home-run derby.
The smack talk between the two coaches has heated up in the last few days.
“[Berry]’s real calm about it,” McNelis said. “He just says that ‘It’s going to be a good matchup and may the best team win.’ But I’m like, c’mon coach. Let’s duke it out, let’s get after it! Let’s have some energy and let’s go.”
“She’s a very confident lady, obviously, and I’m a confident young man,” Berry said. “It’ll be a great night. Of course, if it gets to be a tie-breaker, she and I will have to shoot it off. I need to warn her that I’m pretty strong with a dunk.”
Friday’s showdown is free admission and features prizes for fans and an autograph session following the event.
