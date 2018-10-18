Jones County EOC participates in ‘Great Central U.S. ShakeOut’

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - Jones County Emergency Management joined the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency on Thursday in participating in a regional earthquake drill called the “Great Central U.S. ShakeOut.” It took place at 10:18 a.m.
The exercise was open to local and state agencies, schools, businesses and other organizations. The goal was to get participants to practice how to drop to the ground, take cover under a sturdy table or desk and hold on until the shaking stops.
Earthquakes in Mississippi are rare, but they do happen. The state is on the outer edge of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, and there are several fault lines that cross the state.
“There’s always a potential, a possibility that it could occur,” said Rodney Parker, acting director of Jones County Emergency Management. “And any little thing you can learn to do to protect yourself in the event of is useful information. This translates to other types of disasters as well, because it gets you to thinking about reviewing your plans.”
According to MEMA, more than 2.8 million people registered to participate in the drill. Of those, more than 330,000 were from Mississippi.
