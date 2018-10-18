Future Leaders of Jones County recruiting new members

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The Future Leaders of Jones County are recruiting for their next group of leaders. The program seeks out area high school juniors for leadership development. The free program started in 1991 by the Leadership Jones County project team.
The program includes an orientation and one-day retreat. Additionally, participants take part in monthly session from Jan. through April and graduate in May. Throughout the course of the program, students get a chance to meet local business and industry leaders and local and state elected officials among other activities.
As one of the oldest youth leadership programs in Mississippi, more than 700 students have participated in Future Leaders of Jones County.
Applications are available online at jonescounty.com (under the Foundation tab), contacting your school counselor or Sandy Holifield at the EDA at 601.649.3031 or sandyh@edajones.com.
Those interested in becoming a member must turn in applications by Nov. 2.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.