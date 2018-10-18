Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Jackson toddler

JACKSON, MS (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a 23-month-old Jackson girl.
Gorgeous Taylor was last seen around 1 p.m. on Wednesday at 4231 Meadowmont Drive in Jackson wearing an orange shirt and orange shorts with flowers, according to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.
Gorgeous is described as two feet tall and weighing 30 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes.
The child could possibly be traveling with Tyesha Taylor in silver Ford Taurus last seen traveling north on Verdemont Street, according to MDPS. Taylor is described at five feet five inches tall and weighing 165 pounds.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Gorgeous Taylor, please contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1525.
