Central Sunbelt teams up with Extra Table to fight hunger

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - Central Sunbelt is celebrating International Credit Union Day by teaming up with Extra Table to help fight hunger.
You van visit the Central Sunbelt website and tell them what you love about your credit union. For each comment, Central Union will donate $1 to Extra Table.
“I recently had the opportunity to see a presentation that Extra Table put on, and I was very motivated with what they were doing in the community,” said Nick Mathews, public relations at Central Sunbelt Credit Union.
In 2017, Extra Table’s impact exceeded 130 tons of food delivered to over 29 countries in partnership with food pantries throughout Mississippi. According to Central Sunbelt, 100 percent of donations received will go to those in need within your local community.
“This is important because we can help out people in our community which Central Sunbelt is really big on being a not-for-profit, that’s our main goal, our members, our community are our number one priorities,” Matthews said.
Central Sunbelt began the partnership on October 6 and will continue through October 18, donating up to $5,000 to Extra Table.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.