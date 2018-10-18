Camp Shelby to host 2018 Special Olympics

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - On Oct. 19, Camp Shelby athletes will gather to participate in the Special Olympics Mississippi Fall Games. For over 30 years, Camp Shelby has hosted the event.
“Special Olympics Mississippi began in the pine belt in 1975.” said Monica Daniels, Executive Director of Special Olympics Mississippi. “We can’t think of a better location for these games. We can’t wait to kick it off.”
More than 6,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities from regions across the state compete in Special Olympics Mississippi. Various regions host local games that give athletes a chance to qualify for a chance to compete at the state games. Athletes will compete in six sports.
"I’m so honored to be asked to share my story with such accomplished athletes. My hope is that they will draw inspiration from my words that will motivate them to take home medals this weekend."
WWE Hall of Fame Wrestler Ted Dibiase will be the guest coach and speak to athletes during opening ceremonies.
For more information regarding Special Olympics Mississippi, visit www.specialolympicsms.org. Fans and media wishing to attend the games may enter the base through the Pass Road gate.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.