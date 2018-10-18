Burglary suspect found hiding in bathroom of Jones Co. home

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s deputies found a suspect hiding inside a bathroom in a family’s home after responding to a call of a burglary in progress Thursday morning.
According to the sheriff’s department, the homeowners called authorities after their home security system notified them that someone had broken into their home on Meador Road in the Calhoun area.
When deputies arrived on the scene and searched the home, they reportedly found Joel Welch, 24, hiding inside a shower in an upstairs bathroom.
Officials with the sheriff’s department said Welch was found with prescription medications he had taken from the home, some of which he had already swallowed.
After further investigation, deputies discovered Welch had broken into a vehicle on the property and used a garage door opener to gain access to the home, according to the sheriff’s department.
Welch was booked into the Jones County Jail on charges of burglary and commercial burglary.
The investigation is ongoing.
