Attorney General Jim Hood warns of e-cigarette dangers

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood was in the Pine Belt Wednesday to talk about his joint efforts with the Mississippi Department of Health regarding the initiative to alert parents and teens of the dangers of e-cigarettes. Hood also discussed his plans to run for governor.
“We are trying to bring attention to parents that their kids are vaping," Hood said "They are doing it in their rooms. We don’t even know what the devices look like, some of them look like a thumb drive now.”
Hood said electronic cigarette users are inhaling nicotine and the contents are just as addictive as cigarettes, sometimes worse.
“We executed some search warrants in the Jackson area and found there were some selling behind the counter that had cut them and mixed them with spice and fentanyl, which is an opioid," Hood said. "So, you could be in a restaurant or somewhere and some kids over there vaping and they are vaping spice and those kinds of things.”
The bottom line, Hood said, is it needs to be regulated and there needs to be legislation in place to protect youth.
He said that is not the only change that needs to be put in place as he works to become Mississippi’s next governor.
“I just see missed opportunities in Mississippi that the legislative leadership have missed in areas of fixing our roads, education and just so many areas,” Hood said.
After serving four terms as Mississippi’s attorney general, Hood said he is hoping to lead the state through progress.
“I think people are just tired of the fussing, fighting and finger pointing," Hood said. "They know as attorney general, I have just shot it right down the middle. I’ve just told them, not any partisanship involved. So that’s encouraged me. I think we can move forward, and I think we can make some happen especially for our economy.”
